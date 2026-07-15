Grab your boots, your eye patch, and your hottest fringe. This August 27–29, the Rootin' Tootin' Saloon throws open its swinging doors once again for Rootin' Tootin' 2: Pirates vs. Cowboys, an immersive comedy cabaret.

Business is booming at the Rootin' Tootin', Seattle's favorite fictional, queer watering hole...until a rowdy crew of pirates sails in, threatening to sink the whole operation. What ensues is a series of Western misadventures set to a country-music fantasia featuring burlesque queens, line dancing, rodeo clowns, and sexy swashbucklers.

More than a cabaret, The Rootin' Tootin' Queer Cowboy Cabaret is an ongoing celebration of queer joy and the magic of gathering together - a love letter to the "third spaces" where strangers become friends, and everyone belongs.

Featuring the talents of Sin de la Rosa, Caitie Crumpets, Jesse Calixto, Scarlett Folds, and more! Producers and queer comedians The Salty Licks (Jackie Miedema, Tootsie Spangles, and Flossy Beatrice) transform Theatre Off Jackson's upstairs gallery into the rootinest, tootinest queer saloon this side of the Pacific.

Event Schedule

6:45 pm | Doors open. Grab a drink from the bar & learn a line dance

7:30 pm | Comedy cabaret show (with intermission)

9:00 pm | Costume contest, line dancing, & cowboy karaoke

10:30 pm | Good night!

AGES 21+ | Tickets on Sale Now! $24 General Admission and $100 VIP Tables for 2 (these sell out fast!). Email thesaltylicks@gmail.com for pay-what-you-can!

Costumes enthusiastically encouraged! Whether you're a rhinestone cowboy, salty pirate captain, haunted siren, or somewhere delightfully in between, we’d love to see your duds!

Made possible through The Salty Licks' collaboration with Theatre Off Jackson.

