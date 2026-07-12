Fifteen years ago, Mount Baker Theatre started a beloved tradition: a Halloween screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Over the years, the tradition grew from MBT’s 150-seat Harold & Irene Walton Theatre to selling out the Main Stage.

Now, for the 15th Anniversary, get ready for a night of wild entertainment with The Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Mount Baker Theatre! In the tradition of flashback cinema showings worldwide, follow squeaky clean sweethearts Brad and Janet on an adventure they’ll never forget as they encounter the scandalous Dr. Frank-N-Furter, rippling Rocky, and vivacious Columbia. Get ready for a night of fun, frivolity, and fetish as Bellingham’s boldest actors bring the cult classic’s characters to life in front of the movie screen.