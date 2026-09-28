The Port Angeles Symphony Orchestra with guest piano soloist Charlie Albright

The full Port Angeles Symphony Orchestra, which includes musicians from across the Olympic Peninsula and beyond, presents its November concert. The guest artist is pianist Charlie Albright; the conductor is Jonathan Pasternack, and Berlioz' Roman Carnival Overture, Shostakovich's Second Piano Concerto and Stravinsky's "Petrushka" (the 1947 version) are all on the musical program.

You're also invited to Maestro Pasternack's brief pre-concert talk at 6:30 p.m. Join us for this thrilling evening of live music played with passion! Tickets are available at https://portangelessymphony.org, by calling the Symphony office at 360-457-5579 and at the door on concert night.