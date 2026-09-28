The Luna Sisters of Element - Theater for All ages!

Written by Olivia Salazar de Breaux & Katherine Trahan, written as a prequel to the book The Sisters of Element by O. Salazar de Breaux. Directed by Angel Ramirez with original music by Anjali Silva Marron and special song by O. Salazar de Breaux!

This brand new play brings elemental magic to the stage in a story set on the night of Día de los Muertos. As Lina, Val, Zo, and Rory Luna begin to discover the powers awakening inside them, their world becomes much bigger and stranger than they ever imagined. An Alebrije Dragonfly appears to guide them while something ancient begins to stir beneath the earth.

At its heart, The Luna Sisters of Element is about four sisters finding their way through change and discovering what connects them to their family and to each other.

Fri, Oct 30 at 7:00 PM

Thursday, Oct. 29 at 7:00 PM

Sun, Nov 1 at 3:00 PM

