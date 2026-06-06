The Lao Tizer Band feat: Eric Marienthal, Elliott Yamin, Anthony Crawford & Gene Coye - October 27-28

Jazz Group of the Year nominee The Lao Tizer Band, make their return to Dimitriou's Jazz Alley for 2-nights of performances in support of their new album & video release AMPLIFY.

The new release is a major evolution for the group and includes 5 new original vocals and 4 new original instrumentals. The project was recorded and filmed LIVE at legendary EastWest Studios in Hollywood, accompanied by a simultaneous seven-camera video production and an extraordinary lineup of musicians.

Joining pianist, keyboardist, bandleader and former Best New Jazz Artist nominee, Lao Tizer are GRAMMY-winning sax legend, Eric Marienthal (The Rippingtons, Chick Corea Elektric Band), platinum-selling American Idol star vocalist, Elliott Yamin, GRAMMY-winning drum phenom, Gene Coye (Hiromi's Sonicwonder, Terence Blanchard), and Rolling Stone 2022 Bassist of the Year nominee, Anthony Crawford (Erykah Badu, Jeff Lorber).