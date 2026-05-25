The Kareem Kandi World Orchestra @ The Speakeasy

Come enjoy an intimate evening of world class jazz in Tacoma's own exclusive downtown Speakeasy.

Guests are invited to bring their own food and drinks to the performance.

Snacks, beverages, beer, and wine will also be available for purchase.

6pm to 7:15pm

** Seating begins at 5:30pm **

All ages welcome

Kareem Kandi - saxophone

Greg Feingold - bass

Jacques Willis - drums

The Kareem Kandi World Orchestra is a dynamic and innovative ensemble committed to providing high-quality performances and music education to communities worldwide. Through a blend of concerts, workshops, compositions, recordings, and cultural exchanges, the orchestra brings people together through the universal language of music, with a special emphasis on the rich traditions of jazz.

Led by saxophonist, composer, and educator Kareem Kandi, the orchestra draws on his vast experience as a performer who has earned acclaim for his work in jazz, blues, classical, and funk. A native of the Pacific Northwest, Kareem's versatility as a saxophonist and composer has taken him across the U.S. and around the globe, captivating audiences and critics alike. Known for his ability to honor the traditions of the past while forging new creative pathways, Kareem's compositions and unique arrangements of timeless American standards continue to push musical boundaries.

Since 1996, Kareem has performed as both a bandleader and sideman, sharing the stage with luminaries such as Patti Labelle, Ali Jackson, George Colligan, Pete Christlieb, Bill Watrous, The Seattle Symphony, The Paperboys, The Temptations, The Four Tops, and many more. His work with The Kareem Kandi World Orchestra featuring Greg Feingold on bass and Jacques Willis on drums embodies a sound that is fresh, innovative, and appeals to a diverse range of audiences. Each member brings decades of experience and mastery of their instruments, contributing to a performance that transcends genres and connects with listeners on many levels.