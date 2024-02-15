- Live Music: All,
- Live Music: Jazz,
- Community Events
The Kareem Kandi World Orchestra
- Live Music: All,
- Live Music: Jazz,
- Community Events
The Kareem Kandi World Orchestra
Live Jazz!
Tacoma Public Library - Wheelock Branch
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
The Kareem Kandi World Orchestra
253-307-4057
kareemkandi@hotmail.com
Artist Group Info
Kareem Kandi
kareemkandi@hotmail.com
Tacoma Public Library - Wheelock Branch
3722 North 26th StreetTacoma, Washington 98407
1-253-280-2980