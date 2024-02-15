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The Kareem Kandi World Orchestra

  • Live Music: All
  • Live Music: Jazz
  • Community Events

The Kareem Kandi World Orchestra

Live Jazz!

Tacoma Public Library - Wheelock Branch
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

The Kareem Kandi World Orchestra
253-307-4057
kareemkandi@hotmail.com
www.kkworldorchestra.org

Artist Group Info

Kareem Kandi
kareemkandi@hotmail.com
www.kkworldorchestra.org
Tacoma Public Library - Wheelock Branch
3722 North 26th Street
Tacoma, Washington 98407
1-253-280-2980
www.tacomalibrary.org