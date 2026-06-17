Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Food Events

The Brunch Bundle at MOPOP

  • Food Events

The Brunch Bundle at MOPOP

MOPOP is now serving the Brunch Bundle, a weekend experience that includes museum admission and brunch for two for just $100. Reserve your spot in advance and indulge in a morning of specialty entrées and endless discovery. Come hungry for eggs, icons, and everything in between.

The Brunch Bundle Menu

Each bundle includes coffee or juice, plus one brunch entrée per guest from a curated menu:

- Eggs Your Way: two eggs, toast, choice of bacon or sausage, hashbrowns or side salad

- Black Garlic Caesar: romaine, black garlic dressing, croutons, parmesan crisp

- Seasonal Fruit Dutch Baby: local seasonal fruit compote, whipped cream, maple syrup

Please note: alcohol and gratuity not included. Advance online purchase is required.
Party of three? No problem. Add additional guests (up to four total) for $50 each.

MoPOP (Museum of Pop Culture)
$100 Bundle for 2
Every week through Sep 07, 2026.
Sunday: 10:00 AM - 03:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 03:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

MOPOP
2067702700
info@mopop.org
https://www.mopop.org
MoPOP (Museum of Pop Culture)
325 5th Avenue N.
Seattle, Washington 98109
206-770-2700
info@mopop.org
https://www.mopop.org/