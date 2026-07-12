- Civic event,
- Community Events,
- Online Event
The Borgen Project Volunteer Information Session: Join the Mission
- Civic event,
- Community Events,
- Online Event
The Borgen Project Volunteer Information Session: Join the Mission
Join this free virtual information session to learn about The Borgen Project, a nonprofit organization working to make global poverty a focus of U.S. foreign policy. Discover volunteer and internship opportunities, learn how advocacy can create global change, and explore simple ways you can support the mission. The session will be held online through Zoom. Registration is required through Eventbrite.
Online via Zoom
06:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Sun, 16 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
The Borgen Project
+1 (253) 433-7118
reports@borgenproject.org
Online via Zoom