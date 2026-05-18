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  • Art & Museum Exhibits
  • Storytelling event
  • Cultural celebration

The Abundance of Salalberries pədt'aqa: Celebrating the Suquamish Tribe

  • Art & Museum Exhibits
  • Storytelling event
  • Cultural celebration

The Abundance of Salalberries pədt'aqa: Celebrating the Suquamish Tribe

The Abundance of Salalberries pədt’aqa is a vibrant, museum-wide celebration honoring the Suquamish Tribe through art, fashion, and living cultural practice. All are welcome!

The day opens with a song and dance blessing, followed by curator-led tours exploring Indigenous craft, fashion, and Coast Salish design. Activities throughout the day include beadwork demonstrations, Lushootseed letterpress printmaking, and an Indigenous fashion zine. There will also be a featured panel, Suquamish Style: Past, Present, & Futurism, which will bring Tribal voices into conversation around history, contemporary expression, and Indigenous futurism. The day concludes with a festive reception, inviting community connection and celebration.

Bainbridge Island Museum of Art
0-15.03
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Bainbridge Island Museum of Art
events@biartmuseum.org
biartmuseum.org
Bainbridge Island Museum of Art
550 Winslow Way
Bainbridge Island, Washington 98110
206-842-4451
Info@biartmuseum.org
https://www.biartmuseum.org/