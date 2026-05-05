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The 8th North America session of Journey to Mindfulness

  • Classes/Workshops
  • Lectures/Community
  • Special Event

The 8th North America session of Journey to Mindfulness

The purpose of this retreat is to assist more people in discovering areas for self-improvement, igniting their inner drive, gaining insight into the future, and expanding their horizons with the broad-minded wisdom from sages.
It’s an opportunity to explore Eastern wisdom (not only Buddhism) and gain a fresh understanding of yourself and the world.

Four Points by Sheraton Bellingham Hotel & Conference Center
05:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 28 May 2026

Event Supported By

Bodhisattva Nature
206-601-3497
Peace@bodhinature.com
https://bodhinature.com/journey-to-mindfulness-4/Participant
Four Points by Sheraton Bellingham Hotel & Conference Center