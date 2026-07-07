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The 1st Annual Dahlia Farm Music Festival

  • Live Music: All
  • Outdoor/Nature Event
  • Fairs & Festivals

The 1st Annual Dahlia Farm Music Festival

Celebrate the inaugural Dahlia Farm Music Festival, a full day of live music, community, and summer at the beautiful Suyematsu Farms on Bainbridge Island. Presented by Rolling Bay Music Club, a new nonprofit dedicated to creating a more sustainable, artist-first future for live music, the festival features performances by Mary Lambert, Amelia Day, Brittany Davis, Rae Isla, Lo Pony, and Thistle Band.
Presented in partnership with Seattle Pride, proceeds from the festival support LGBTQIA+ youth programming.
Guests are encouraged to bring blankets or low-back chairs and enjoy an unforgettable day surrounded by thousands of blooming dahlias, local food and beverages, and live performances from some of the Pacific Northwest's most celebrated musicians.

Suyematsu Farms
Free - $145
11:00 AM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Rolling Bay Music Club
206.423.5976
jackiefcostigan@outlook.com
https://www.rollingbayclub.org
Suyematsu Farms
13610 Manzanita Rd NE
Bainbridge Island, Washington 98110
(206) 842-1429
bainbridgeislandfarms@gmail.com
https://suyematsufarms.com