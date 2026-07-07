The 1st Annual Dahlia Farm Music Festival

Celebrate the inaugural Dahlia Farm Music Festival, a full day of live music, community, and summer at the beautiful Suyematsu Farms on Bainbridge Island. Presented by Rolling Bay Music Club, a new nonprofit dedicated to creating a more sustainable, artist-first future for live music, the festival features performances by Mary Lambert, Amelia Day, Brittany Davis, Rae Isla, Lo Pony, and Thistle Band.

Presented in partnership with Seattle Pride, proceeds from the festival support LGBTQIA+ youth programming.

Guests are encouraged to bring blankets or low-back chairs and enjoy an unforgettable day surrounded by thousands of blooming dahlias, local food and beverages, and live performances from some of the Pacific Northwest's most celebrated musicians.