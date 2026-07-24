- Live Music: All
Tenderly: The Life and Times of Nat King Cole
- Live Music: All
Tenderly: The Life and Times of Nat King Cole
Award-winning artist Duane Forrest reimagines the music of Nat King Cole in a soulful, story-driven performance about legacy, race, and quiet resistance. A moving exploration of what it means to belong — even in rooms that never expected you.
Field Arts & Events Hall
$40
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM, every day through Aug 20, 2026.
Event Supported By
Field Arts & Events Hall
(360) 477-4679
info@fieldhallevents.org
Artist Group Info
Duane Forrest
Field Arts & Events Hall
201 W Front StreetPort Angeles, Washington 98362
(360) 477-4679
boxoffice@fieldhallevents.org