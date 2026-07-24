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  • Live Music: All

Tenderly: The Life and Times of Nat King Cole

  • Live Music: All

Tenderly: The Life and Times of Nat King Cole

Award-winning artist Duane Forrest reimagines the music of Nat King Cole in a soulful, story-driven performance about legacy, race, and quiet resistance. A moving exploration of what it means to belong — even in rooms that never expected you.

Field Arts & Events Hall
$40
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM, every day through Aug 20, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Field Arts & Events Hall
(360) 477-4679
info@fieldhallevents.org
www.fieldhallevents.org

Artist Group Info

Duane Forrest
https://www.duaneforrest.com/
Field Arts & Events Hall
201 W Front Street
Port Angeles, Washington 98362
(360) 477-4679
boxoffice@fieldhallevents.org
www.fieldhallevents.org