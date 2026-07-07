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  • Live Music: Blues

Tedeschi Trucks Band: Future Soul 2026 Tour

  • Live Music: Blues

Tedeschi Trucks Band: Future Soul 2026 Tour

The Tedeschi Trucks Band is an American musical group based in Jacksonville, Florida. Formed in 2010, the band is led by married couple Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks. Their debut album, Revelator, won the 2012 Grammy Award for Best Blues Album. The band has released six studio and three live albums.

Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
See website for ticketing information.
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Aug 05, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Live Nation
https://www.livenation.com/
Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
14111 NE 145th Street
Woodinville, Washington 98072
(425) 488-1133
https://www.ste-michelle.com/