Tacoma City Theaters Presents- Joanne Shaw Taylor with Robert Jon & the Wreck

Experience Joanne Shaw Taylor live! Featuring songs from her acclaimed latest album, Black & Gold (#2 on the Billboard Blues Album chart), Joanne delivers electrifying guitar, soulful vocals, and a powerhouse blues-rock performance. With standout tracks from earlier albums, nods to blues legends, and a glimpse of new music from a highly anticipated album due later this year, this is one unforgettable night of music you won’t want to miss!