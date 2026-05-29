- Live Music: Blues,
- Live Music: Jazz,
- Live Music: All
Tacoma City Theaters Presents- Joanne Shaw Taylor with Robert Jon & the Wreck
- Live Music: Blues,
- Live Music: Jazz,
- Live Music: All
Tacoma City Theaters Presents- Joanne Shaw Taylor with Robert Jon & the Wreck
Experience Joanne Shaw Taylor live! Featuring songs from her acclaimed latest album, Black & Gold (#2 on the Billboard Blues Album chart), Joanne delivers electrifying guitar, soulful vocals, and a powerhouse blues-rock performance. With standout tracks from earlier albums, nods to blues legends, and a glimpse of new music from a highly anticipated album due later this year, this is one unforgettable night of music you won’t want to miss!
Rialto Theater
https://www.tacomacitytheaters.org/events/detail/joanneshawtaylor
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Tacoma City Theaters
253-591-5894
boxoffice@asmtacoma.com
Artist Group Info
Rialto Theater
310 S 9th Street, Tacoma, WA 98402Tacoma, Washington 98402
2535915894
marketing@asmtacoma.com