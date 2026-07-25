Symphony Tacoma Presents: Beat Beethoven 5k

Get Ready to run, groove, and feel the power of Beethoven!

Get ready to race the music at Symphony Tacoma’s second annual Beat Beethoven 5k fundraiser!

Symphony Tacoma invites you to join us for a one-of-a-kind 5k experience that will have you moving to the rhythm of one of the most iconic symphonic pieces of all time—Beethoven’s 5th Symphony! Whether you’re a seasoned runner or a casual jogger, this race is designed for everyone who loves music and fitness!

The challenge? Cross the finish line before the last note of Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony. This epic symphony lasts about 30 minutes, so your mission is to finish before the final, dramatic da-da-da-daahh echoes through the air. Do it, and you’ll get a voucher to any 2026/27 Symphony Tacoma Classic Concert.*

Register at: https://runsignup.com/Race/WA/Tacoma/BeatBeethoven5krun

*Excludes Holiday Favorites & Messiah concerts.