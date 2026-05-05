Swingin' in the Summer

Critical Mass Big Band and Sugartime Trio unite powerhouse instrumentation with dazzling vocal harmonies to create an unforgettable live music experience. For nearly 25 years, Critical Mass Big Band has stood as a cornerstone of contemporary jazz in the Pacific Northwest, captivating audiences with electrifying performances and a rich, full-bodied sound. Featuring an expansive lineup of saxophones, trombones, trumpets, and a driving rhythm section, the ensemble delivers high-energy big band jazz with precision, passion, and undeniable swing.

Sugartime Trio, joining forces with this dynamic orchestra, adds a fresh and stylish vocal dimension. Since 2016, this acclaimed female jazz/pop ensemble has charmed audiences with their tight three-part harmonies, blending hot swing with lush ballads. Their repertoire spans from the golden age of the 1930s to modern favorites, all delivered with a signature blend of sophistication, charisma, and polish.

Together, these standout acts create a vibrant fusion of classic big band power and sleek vocal artistry-offering audiences a timeless yet contemporary musical experience that is as exhilarating as it is truly unforgettable.