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  • Classes/Workshops
  • Dance: Other
  • Live Music: Jazz

Swing It Saturday - Hallow-Swing It with Jennie & Alex's Gamma Rays

  • Classes/Workshops
  • Dance: Other
  • Live Music: Jazz

Swing It Saturday - Hallow-Swing It with Jennie & Alex's Gamma Rays

10/31 - Hallow-Swing It w/ Jennie & Alex’s Gamma Rays
South Park Hall - 1253 South Cloverdale Street

7:00-7:30 Beginner Dance Lesson
7:30-10:00 Live Swing Music & Costume Contest
10:00-10:30 After Party Dj-ed Music

It’s our annual Halloween party and our biggest dance of the year! Come in costume for a spooky night of swing dance.

South Park Hall
30
07:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Swing It Seattle
2069093365
info@swingitseattle.com
https://www.swingitseattle.com

Artist Group Info

mark kihara
info@swingitseattle.com
South Park Hall
1253 S Cloverdale St
seattle, Washington 98108
2069093365
info@swingitseattle.com
www.SwingItSeattle.com