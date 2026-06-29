- Classes/Workshops,
- Dance: Other,
- Live Music: Jazz
Swing It Saturday - Hallow-Swing It with Jennie & Alex's Gamma Rays
- Classes/Workshops,
- Dance: Other,
- Live Music: Jazz
Swing It Saturday - Hallow-Swing It with Jennie & Alex's Gamma Rays
10/31 - Hallow-Swing It w/ Jennie & Alex’s Gamma Rays
South Park Hall - 1253 South Cloverdale Street
7:00-7:30 Beginner Dance Lesson
7:30-10:00 Live Swing Music & Costume Contest
10:00-10:30 After Party Dj-ed Music
It’s our annual Halloween party and our biggest dance of the year! Come in costume for a spooky night of swing dance.
South Park Hall
30
07:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Swing It Seattle
2069093365
info@swingitseattle.com
Artist Group Info
mark kihara
info@swingitseattle.com
South Park Hall
1253 S Cloverdale Stseattle, Washington 98108
2069093365
info@swingitseattle.com