Swing It Saturday - Hallow-Swing It with Jennie & Alex's Gamma Rays

10/31 - Hallow-Swing It w/ Jennie & Alex’s Gamma Rays

South Park Hall - 1253 South Cloverdale Street

7:00-7:30 Beginner Dance Lesson

7:30-10:00 Live Swing Music & Costume Contest

10:00-10:30 After Party Dj-ed Music

It’s our annual Halloween party and our biggest dance of the year! Come in costume for a spooky night of swing dance.