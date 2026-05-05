Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Art & Museum Exhibits
  • Lectures/Community
  • Storytelling event

Suquamish Style: Past, Present, & Futurism

  • Art & Museum Exhibits
  • Lectures/Community
  • Storytelling event

Suquamish Style: Past, Present, & Futurism

Robin Little Wing Sigo (Suquamish/Duwamish), co-curator of the Indigenous Craft exhibition, will facilitate a conversation with Suquamish Tribal Members about Coast Salish fashion, presenting historical and present day images and what those tell us about the future. A special focus will be on Indigenous futurism and the ancestral charge of energy, politics, and style. Additional themes include:

Craft vs. art
Coast Salish art vs. formline art
The value of craft in relation to time, labor, and cultural knowledge
Audience Q&A and festive reception to follow.

Part of The Abundance of Salalberries pədt’aqa: Celebrating the Suquamish Tribe!

Bainbridge Island Museum of Art
12.98-15.23
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Bainbridge Island Museum of Art
events@biartmuseum.org
biartmuseum.org
Bainbridge Island Museum of Art
550 Winslow Way
Bainbridge Island, Washington 98110
206-842-4451
Info@biartmuseum.org
https://www.biartmuseum.org/