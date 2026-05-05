Suquamish Style: Past, Present, & Futurism

Robin Little Wing Sigo (Suquamish/Duwamish), co-curator of the Indigenous Craft exhibition, will facilitate a conversation with Suquamish Tribal Members about Coast Salish fashion, presenting historical and present day images and what those tell us about the future. A special focus will be on Indigenous futurism and the ancestral charge of energy, politics, and style. Additional themes include:

Craft vs. art

Coast Salish art vs. formline art

The value of craft in relation to time, labor, and cultural knowledge

Audience Q&A and festive reception to follow.

Part of The Abundance of Salalberries pədt’aqa: Celebrating the Suquamish Tribe!