- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Lectures/Community,
- Storytelling event
Suquamish Style: Past, Present, & Futurism
- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Lectures/Community,
- Storytelling event
Suquamish Style: Past, Present, & Futurism
Robin Little Wing Sigo (Suquamish/Duwamish), co-curator of the Indigenous Craft exhibition, will facilitate a conversation with Suquamish Tribal Members about Coast Salish fashion, presenting historical and present day images and what those tell us about the future. A special focus will be on Indigenous futurism and the ancestral charge of energy, politics, and style. Additional themes include:
Craft vs. art
Coast Salish art vs. formline art
The value of craft in relation to time, labor, and cultural knowledge
Audience Q&A and festive reception to follow.
Part of The Abundance of Salalberries pədt’aqa: Celebrating the Suquamish Tribe!
Bainbridge Island Museum of Art
12.98-15.23
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Bainbridge Island Museum of Art
events@biartmuseum.org
Bainbridge Island Museum of Art
550 Winslow WayBainbridge Island, Washington 98110
206-842-4451
Info@biartmuseum.org