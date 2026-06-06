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  • Kids & Family
  • Classes/Workshops
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Super Science Night: The Science of Soccer

  • Kids & Family
  • Classes/Workshops
  • Science

Super Science Night: The Science of Soccer

Kick off the summer and learn about the science behind soccer. Design a custom soccer shirt (while supplies last), test your kick speed, and unlock athletic science. Spots are filling fast—register today! All ages.

KidsQuest Children's Museum
$5
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Get Tickets
KidsQuest Children's Museum
1116 108th Ave NE
Bellevue, Washington 98004
425-637-8100
info@kidsquestmuseum.org
https://www.kidsquestmuseum.org/