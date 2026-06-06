- Kids & Family,
- Classes/Workshops,
- Science
Super Science Night: The Science of Soccer
- Kids & Family,
- Classes/Workshops,
- Science
Super Science Night: The Science of Soccer
Kick off the summer and learn about the science behind soccer. Design a custom soccer shirt (while supplies last), test your kick speed, and unlock athletic science. Spots are filling fast—register today! All ages.
KidsQuest Children's Museum
$5
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
KidsQuest Children's Museum
1116 108th Ave NEBellevue, Washington 98004
425-637-8100
info@kidsquestmuseum.org