Join Pacific Bonsai Museum for our evening Summer Bonsai Solstice: a peaceful celebration blending movement, mindfulness, nature, and art in the beautiful evening air. Come and experience Pacific Bonsai Museum in a whole new way!

Experience:

Forest Bathing | Immerse yourself in the calming practice of shinrin-yoku with guided experiences throughout the evening led by certified guides from Pacific Forest Bathing.

Sound Bathing | Relax and reset with multiple sessions by Breath Mindset.

Movement Practices | Join participatory experiences including 8 Brocade, cleansing Qigong, and Tai Chi sessions with the Federal Way Community Center Tai Chi Group.

Yoga | Unwind with gentle offerings including Artasana and Chair Yoga with Three Trees Yoga.

Wellness Marketplace | Indulge in local makers' products including botanical body products from Deschampsia Botanicals, and nourishing food, tea, kombucha, and smoothies, from Intentions Juice Bar, GONZO PANINI, B. Fuller's Mortar & Pestle, and Glory Bucha.

Research shows that nature-based mindfulness practices can significantly reduce stress and anxiety. This evening offers the opportunity to slow down, breathe deeply, and experience peace surrounded by living art.

Drop in anytime Sunday June 21 between 4-8pm.

No registration required. Rain or shine.

Pacific Bonsai Museum

2515 S 336th Street, Federal Way, WA

FREE admission thanks to support from 4Culture

(donations appreciated)