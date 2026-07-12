Look up “holiday music” in the dictionary, and it’s likely that there is a photo of the nine-person a cappella group, Straight No Chaser. For more than two decades, the group has provided the soundtrack of the season, bringing millions of fans to their feet while putting them in the holiday spirit. Year after year, fans anxiously await the moment they can officially hit play on Straight No Chaser favorites.

This year is no different, Straight No Chaser is back on tour, serving up an all-you-can-eat buffet of holiday music (with none of the calories) as they cross the U.S. from October through December. Even though the group has been together for a quarter of a century, the thrill of performing holiday songs for new and old fans alike is not lost on them.