Make magical holiday memories with the whole family at Story Time with Santa at The Toy Room Holiday Pop-up at Fog Room! Perched 16 floors above downtown Seattle at The Charter Hotel Seattle, this festive rooftop experience invites families to step into a nostalgic, vintage toy shop-inspired holiday wonderland for a special visit with Santa Claus.

Little ones can enjoy enchanting holiday stories, a delicious children's brunch menu, a festive hot chocolate bar, holiday cookies and the opportunity to send their wish lists to the North Pole. With whimsical holiday décor and stunning views of the Seattle skyline, it's the perfect way to celebrate the magic of the season with loved ones.

Join us on Sundays from 11 AM to 2 PM for a memorable holiday experience filled with festive cheer, sweet treats and a little Christmas magic! Discounted valet parking is also available for just $15, making your family's holiday outing even more convenient.