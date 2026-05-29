Steve and Kristi Nebel with Folksingers in Hell: Fundraiser for KTAH

This concert will be at KTAH, Radio Tacoma headquarters. Doors will open at 6:30, concert starts at 7pm.

This is your chance to hear cutting-edge humor along with music that promises to be by the people and for the people of Tacoma. Admission is no charge at the door with donations welcome, all of which will be donated to KTAH. This seated event is open to the general public, all ages welcome and wheelchair accessible. Light complimentary refreshments will be available.

Radio Tacoma is an all-volunteer, low-power FM community radio station developed to serve Tacoma and the surrounding area, providing the opportunity for participatory democracy as a venue for local voices, news, and talent that might otherwise not get heard.

Americana artists, Steve and Kristi Nebel, have lived in Alaska, traveled Western Canada. toured across the US, and spent the better part of a year in the UK playing a blend of songs that exceeds the sum of their two parts for whoever they could get to listen. Kristi plays bass guitar, Steve plays guitar and both of them sing. In 2025 their most recent CD project, “Vignettes” was #2 on the US National Roots Music Contemporary Folk top 50, and #1 on the Washington state Contemporary Folk top 50 chart. Their many thematically tied songs are tied to their lives and stories of the State of Washington and far beyond, with some environmental and occasional political edginess. They play numerous venues and festivals yearly in the Tacoma area.

Folksingers in Hell is also a Tacoma duo comprised of Heidi Fosner and David Fewster. He was in 2003 awarded a Tacoma Arts Commission Individual Artist Program grant for his book of poetry, “Diary of a Homeless Alcoholic Suicidal Maniac and Other Picture Postcards”. His creativity is known for local wry humor. He has since produced three more publications of poetry. He and his partner Heidi Fosner both play guitar and sing their own songs, together and separately on leads and harmonies. She has performed her Tacoma-centric Americana from the Blue Ridge Mountains to Venice Beach, California. She has appeared on KUOW’s The Beat and The Laureate Listening Project website funded by Tacoma Arts Commission, Walrus Productions E.P.I.C. Fest, and Music on Main in Vancouver, BC. This duo has been regularly invited to return with their music to Canada, wherein they’re well known and received with their music.