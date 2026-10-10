Steve and Kristi Nebel in Concert with Blue Ribbon Tea Company

This will be an opportunity for an intimate, interactive experience in a venue with limited seating. Steve and Kristi Nebel bring passion, finesse, and raw beauty to the stage with their trademark blend of Americana and contemporary folk. Based out of Tacoma, Washington, this powerhouse duo has spent decades crafting songs that deliver knife-edge observations, stories gathered from their extensive travels, and poignant reflections on social justice. Backed by Steve’s thoughtful, melodic guitar and Kristi’s driving electric bass, their voices lock into a flawless harmony that critics note "exceeds the sum of its parts." With an expansive discography—including their chart-topping album Vignettes—the Nebels have shared their working-class chronicles everywhere from Northwest mainstays to extensive tours across UK folk clubs and festivals. A performance by the Nebels is an intimate journey through heart, history, and the human spirit. Learn more about the Nebels at sknebel.com

The Blue Ribbon Tea Company:

“Y’all were perfect! Great night, great crowd, great music. I couldn’t have asked for better” “truthfully, I don’t think we got a better response from a first time artist on the patio.” Isamu “Som” Jordan, Entertainment writer and Booking agent.

Bill and Kathy Kostelec are long-time respected Spokane folk musicians known for compelling songwriting and distinctive vocals (accompanied by guitar, mandolin, and fiddle). They also enjoy playing old blues, country, and folk tunes and have performed at multiple Woody Guthrie tribute shows. Their “authentic” and “earthy” feel is more like gritty work boots and garden shoes than spit shined dress shoes, but they are “the real deal” and “a gold standard” (press). Numerous Kostelec songs have aired on public and community radio. They’ve released six albums with the seventh in the works. They will be joined on bass by longtime friend Kevin Hiller. From Spokane, to Chicago, to Seattle, Kevin has performed with various bands for decades and is highly skilled in roots, rock, gospel, and heavy metal music. A lifelong church vocalist, Natasha Pauw will join them as well singing harmony. Learn more about Bill and Kathy at TheBlueRibbonTeaCompany.com