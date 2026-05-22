Steps to Higher Ground

Mo' Motion Dance · June 13 & 14 · Annie Wright School, Tacoma

Some music stops you in your tracks. Stevie Wonder has been doing it for 60 years.

This June, the dancers of Mo' Motion Dance Academy and Mo' Motion Jr. Ensemble take the stage for Steps to Higher Ground — a full live performance set entirely to the music of Stevie Wonder. More than 30 young performers, ages 4 to 18, bring his catalog to life through ballet, jazz, contemporary, and hip hop — the kind of show where you'll catch yourself humming along and wiping your eyes in the same breath.

These aren't just students in a recital. They're young artists who have spent months in intentional training, building the technique and presence it takes to hold a stage. What you'll see on June 13 and 14 is the result of that work — and it's worth seeing live.

Bring the whole family. Bring someone who hasn't seen live dance in years. Bring a tissue.

📅 Friday, June 13 — 6:00 PM

📅 Saturday, June 14 — 3:00 PM

📍 Annie Wright School · 827 N Tacoma Ave, Tacoma, WA 98403

🎟 Adults $20 · Children $15

Tickets: app.gostudiopro.com/tickets/momotiondance

