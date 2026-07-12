- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Film,
- Community Events
Star Trek 60th Anniversary
- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Film,
- Community Events
Star Trek 60th Anniversary
Enter the final frontier and journey where no one has gone before in MOPOP’s special 60th anniversary celebration of Star Trek. See iconic artifacts, watch fan-picked episodes, take the director’s seat for a special improvised musical episode, and hear behind-the-scenes stories from Wil Wheaton himself during a special TNG episode screening. Throughout the day, fans can participate in sci-fi workshops, create Star Trek-inspired crafts, contribute to a community-curated exhibition, learn to move like iconic characters and species, and snap a photo in a replica of Kirk’s command chair.
MoPOP (Museum of Pop Culture)
$0-$44.95
08:30 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
MOPOP
2067702700
info@mopop.org
MoPOP (Museum of Pop Culture)
325 5th Avenue N.Seattle, Washington 98109
206-770-2700
info@mopop.org