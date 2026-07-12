Star Trek 60th Anniversary

Enter the final frontier and journey where no one has gone before in MOPOP’s special 60th anniversary celebration of Star Trek. See iconic artifacts, watch fan-picked episodes, take the director’s seat for a special improvised musical episode, and hear behind-the-scenes stories from Wil Wheaton himself during a special TNG episode screening. Throughout the day, fans can participate in sci-fi workshops, create Star Trek-inspired crafts, contribute to a community-curated exhibition, learn to move like iconic characters and species, and snap a photo in a replica of Kirk’s command chair.