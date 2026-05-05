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  • Wine and Beer events

Spring Release Party at House of Smith Jet City

  • Wine and Beer events

Spring Release Party at House of Smith Jet City

Charles Smith, legendary Washington winemaker, is throwing open the doors at House of Smith Jet City for a little mayhem and a lot of wine at his Spring Release Party. The iconic urban winery in Georgetown will turn into a full-tilt party with live entertainment, music, complimentary bites from food trucks, pours of new spring and summer wines, and a few surprises.

House of Smith Jet City
$50
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
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Event Supported By

House of Smith
http://www.houseofsmith.com
House of Smith Jet City
1136 S Albro Pl
Seattle, Washington 98108
http://www.houseofsmith.com