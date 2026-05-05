- Wine and Beer events
Spring Release Party at House of Smith Jet City
- Wine and Beer events
Spring Release Party at House of Smith Jet City
Charles Smith, legendary Washington winemaker, is throwing open the doors at House of Smith Jet City for a little mayhem and a lot of wine at his Spring Release Party. The iconic urban winery in Georgetown will turn into a full-tilt party with live entertainment, music, complimentary bites from food trucks, pours of new spring and summer wines, and a few surprises.
House of Smith Jet City
$50
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Event Supported By
House of Smith