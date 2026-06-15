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  • Book Readings
  • Literary
  • Live Music: Jazz

SPREAD - THE ANTHOLOGY & MICE 1961 by Stacey Levine Re-Issue READING & BOOK RELEASE

  • Book Readings
  • Literary
  • Live Music: Jazz

SPREAD - THE ANTHOLOGY & MICE 1961 by Stacey Levine Re-Issue READING & BOOK RELEASE

SPREAD - THE ANTHOLOGY
& MICE 1961 by Stacey Levine Re-Issue
READING & BOOK RELEASE

Music by LORI GOLDSTON & FRIENDS featuring Jazz classics from the Golden Era of Jazz in 1961.

THURSDAY, JUNE 18, 2026
6:00 - 8:00 PM

LONG BROS. RARE & FINE BOOKS
400 OCCIDENTAL AVENUE S.
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON

In Seattle’s Historic Pioneer Square at Occidental & Jackson Street.

“In a city beset by digital displacement and inelegant discourse, the diverse works in Spread serve as a reminder of a place where poetry was once valued; where blue collar bohemia comfortably coexisted with the complexities of contemporary urban life. Each issue is filled with reminders of people, places, and attitudes that are either lost forever or considered acutely anachronistic.”

— Larry Reid, Publisher (MisfitLit.net)

For additional information, please visit misfitlit.net

LONG BROS. RARE & FINE BOOKS
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Misfit Lit
info@misfitlit.net
misfitlit.net
LONG BROS. RARE & FINE BOOKS
400 Occidental Avenue S.
Seattle , Washington 98104
2064992800
longbrosbooks.com