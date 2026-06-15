SPREAD - THE ANTHOLOGY

& MICE 1961 by Stacey Levine Re-Issue

READING & BOOK RELEASE

Music by LORI GOLDSTON & FRIENDS featuring Jazz classics from the Golden Era of Jazz in 1961.

THURSDAY, JUNE 18, 2026

6:00 - 8:00 PM

LONG BROS. RARE & FINE BOOKS

400 OCCIDENTAL AVENUE S.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON

In Seattle’s Historic Pioneer Square at Occidental & Jackson Street.

“In a city beset by digital displacement and inelegant discourse, the diverse works in Spread serve as a reminder of a place where poetry was once valued; where blue collar bohemia comfortably coexisted with the complexities of contemporary urban life. Each issue is filled with reminders of people, places, and attitudes that are either lost forever or considered acutely anachronistic.”

— Larry Reid, Publisher (MisfitLit.net)

For additional information, please visit misfitlit.net

