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  • Live Music: Classical

South Sound Community Orchestra Summer Concert

  • Community Events
  • Live Music: Classical

South Sound Community Orchestra Summer Concert

FREE South Sound Community Orchestra Summer Concert

Join us for an evening of beautiful music!

Date: Tuesday, June 16, 2026
Time: 7:00 PM
Where: Lacey Community Center, 6729 Pacific Ave SE, Lacey, WA 98503

Free admission — donations welcome!
All ages — Bring your family and friends to celebrate the season with music and community.

Lacey Community Center
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 16 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

South Sound Community Orchestra
ssco@southsoundcommunityorchestra.org
https://southsoundcommunityorchestra.org

Artist Group Info

South Sound Community Orchestra
ssco@southsoundcommunityorchestra.org
https://southsoundcommunityorchestra.org
Lacey Community Center
6729 Pacific Ave SE
Lacey, Washington 98503