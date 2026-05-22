- Community Events,
- Live Music: Classical
South Sound Community Orchestra Summer Concert
- Community Events,
- Live Music: Classical
South Sound Community Orchestra Summer Concert
FREE South Sound Community Orchestra Summer Concert
Join us for an evening of beautiful music!
Date: Tuesday, June 16, 2026
Time: 7:00 PM
Where: Lacey Community Center, 6729 Pacific Ave SE, Lacey, WA 98503
Free admission — donations welcome!
All ages — Bring your family and friends to celebrate the season with music and community.
Lacey Community Center
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 16 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
South Sound Community Orchestra
ssco@southsoundcommunityorchestra.org
Artist Group Info
South Sound Community Orchestra
ssco@southsoundcommunityorchestra.org
Lacey Community Center
6729 Pacific Ave SELacey, Washington 98503