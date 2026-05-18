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  • Live Music: Jazz
  • Live Music: Rap
  • Spoken Word

South Hudson Music Project presents Winter in America: A Gil-Scott Heron and Brian Jackson Tribute

  • Live Music: Jazz
  • Live Music: Rap
  • Spoken Word

South Hudson Music Project presents Winter in America: A Gil-Scott Heron and Brian Jackson Tribute

Sponsored by KNKX. South Hudson Music Project Presents Juneteenth, a Community Celebration! Winter in America is an homage highlighting Gil Scott-Heron’s and Brian Jackson’s inspirational music, poetry, and original spoken word. The show engages today’s audience with Scott-Heron’s and Jackson’s signature themes: the African-American experience and unity in the struggle for justice everywhere. Featuring some of the best artists in the Pacific Northwest, we aim to bring new life to this under-appreciated, yet vital music.

The band features: Ayesha Brooks - vocals, Shakiah Danielson - poetry and rap vocals, Darrius Willrich keyboards and vocals, Ricardo Guity - percussion, Owuor Arunga - trumpet, Chris Patin - drum set, Darian Asplund - sax and flute, Dan Rapport - guitar, and Camilo Estrada - bass and bandleader

The Royal Room
RSVP required; admission by donation
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

South Hudson Music Project
https://www.shmproject.org/
The Royal Room
5000 Rainier Ave S.
Seattle, Washington 98118
(206) 906-9920
https://theroyalroomseattle.com/