South Hudson Music Project presents What's Going On Festival 2026 - November 18-21

For our third annual festival, South Hudson Music Project continues its mission to present music that reflects the innovations in jazz and contemporary music with deep roots in the music of Chicago, NYC, St Louis, and Los Angeles in the late 20th century. Our first two years focused on the musical innovations of Butch Morris, Sun Ra, Henry Threadgill, and Julius Hemphill. This year expands to a deep dive into the music specifically associated with NYC in the 80s and the Downtown Scene.

November 18 - What’s Going On: Night One: Conduction Workshop and Art of the Trio

Set One: Conduction workshop with Wayne Horvitz and Stephanie Richards. Along with some of Seattle’s finest improvisers, the public is welcome to observe or participate (bring your instruments. Set Two: Art of the Trio. Exploring the music of Butch Morris, John Zorn, Henry Threadgill, and Wayne Horvitz, featuring Ayesha Brooks, Leanna Keith, and Ha-Yang Kim. By donation and open to the public.

November 20 - What’s Going On: Open Music/NY in the 80s

Set 1: Open Music. Conduction orchestra under the direction of Steph Richards, Mazz Swift, and Wayne Horvitz. Set 2: New York in the 80s.Sara Schoenbeck plays The Lounge Lizards; Fred Frith, Wayne Horvitz, and friends play John Zorn’s Torture Garden; Darren Loucas plays Bill Frisell; Neil Welch plays Frank Lowe; Simon Henneman plays Sonny Sharrock; Fred Frith plays Skeleton Crew; James Falzone plays Marty Erhlich (Dark Woods Ensemble). $25 advance : $30 at Doors

November 21 - What’s Going On: NY in the 80s./Electric Circus plays the Mudd Club

Set 1: New York in the 80s. Kathy Moore plays James Blood Ulmer Robin Holcomb plays Robin Holcomb Andy Roth plays Bobby Previte, Wayne Horvitz plays Horvitz, Morris, Previte Trio Alex Guy and Mazz Swift play Billy Bang, Geoff Harper plays Bill Laswell Fred Frith Plays Massacre. Set 2: Electric Circus plays the Mudd Club. The music of Blondie, Richard Hell, The Ramones, Talking Heads, DNA, The Contortions, Bad Brains, Lou Reed, Lydia Lunch and more. $25 advance : $30 at Doors

Also: What's Going On New Music Mondays - November 9, 16, and 30

