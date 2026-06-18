South Hudson Music Project and KNKX present Piano Starts Here: The Music of Joni Mitchell and Nick Drake

Featuring: Alex Guilbert, Kate Molloy, Tim Kennedy, and Kathy Moore

Piano Starts Here highlights the work of some of the most prolific and talented composers and pianists to have ever tackled the instrument. Each of the performances brings together Seattle's finest pianists to perform the works of the artist selected for that evening on the Royal Room's Steinway B grand piano. This series is sponsored by KNKX and the South Hudson Music Project.