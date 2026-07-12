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Solid Ground's Day of Service

  • Community Events
  • Outdoor/Nature Event

Solid Ground's Day of Service

There’s nothing quite like rolling up your sleeves and working alongside neighbors who care about building a stronger, more connected community.

Join us for Solid Ground’s 3rd annual Day of Service – a morning of hands-on projects rooted in care, connection, and collective action. Volunteers will support one of three project sites:

- Sand Point Housing at Magnuson Park
- Giving Garden at Marra Farm, South Park
- Solid Ground Transportation, South Park

Whether you’re volunteering with family, friends, coworkers, or on your own, you’ll help care for the places and programs that support our community every day.

Sand Point Housing
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Fri, 21 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Solid Ground
206.694.6700
events@solid-ground.org
www.solid-ground.org

Artist Group Info

neals@solid-ground.org
Sand Point Housing
6801 62nd Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115
Seattle, Washington 98115
volunteers@solid-ground.org
https://www.solid-ground.org/