Solid Ground's Day of Service

There’s nothing quite like rolling up your sleeves and working alongside neighbors who care about building a stronger, more connected community.

Join us for Solid Ground’s 3rd annual Day of Service – a morning of hands-on projects rooted in care, connection, and collective action. Volunteers will support one of three project sites:

- Sand Point Housing at Magnuson Park

- Giving Garden at Marra Farm, South Park

- Solid Ground Transportation, South Park

Whether you’re volunteering with family, friends, coworkers, or on your own, you’ll help care for the places and programs that support our community every day.