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"Small Expressions": an art show for the giving season

  • Art & Museum Exhibits
  • Community Events
  • Other

"Small Expressions": an art show for the giving season

"Small Expressions," the popular art show for the giving season, brings a dazzling array of two- and three-dimensional creations to Northwind Art's Jeanette Best Gallery in downtown Port Townsend. Everything is 16" or smaller in any direction, so the art is ideal for shipping to a loved one or putting under a Christmas tree. Come explore this exhibit of nearly 200 works — ranging from jewelry to photography and beyond — by 60 artists from around the Pacific Northwest. Northwind's spacious gallery is open 12 noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays, as well as 5-8 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month (Dec. 5 and Jan. 2) for Art Walk. Pictured: an art quilt by Caryl Bryer Fallert-Gentry that is among the jury's selections for "Small Expressions."

Northwind Art Jeanette Best Gallery
free
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM, every day through Jan 04, 2027.
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Event Supported By

Northwind Art Jeanette Best Gallery
3603791086
communications@northwindart.org
https://northwindart.org

Artist Group Info

Northwind Art Jeanette Best Gallery
communications@northwindart.org
https://northwindart.org
Northwind Art Jeanette Best Gallery
701 Water Street
Port Townsend, Washington 98368
3603791086
communications@northwindart.org
http://northwindart.org