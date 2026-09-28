"Small Expressions": an art show for the giving season

"Small Expressions," the popular art show for the giving season, brings a dazzling array of two- and three-dimensional creations to Northwind Art's Jeanette Best Gallery in downtown Port Townsend. Everything is 16" or smaller in any direction, so the art is ideal for shipping to a loved one or putting under a Christmas tree. Come explore this exhibit of nearly 200 works — ranging from jewelry to photography and beyond — by 60 artists from around the Pacific Northwest. Northwind's spacious gallery is open 12 noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays, as well as 5-8 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month (Dec. 5 and Jan. 2) for Art Walk. Pictured: an art quilt by Caryl Bryer Fallert-Gentry that is among the jury's selections for "Small Expressions."