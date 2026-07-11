What happens when the deep roots of Scottish tradition meet the energy of a world-class rock band? You get Skerryvore. Three-time winners of Scotland’s Live Act of the Year, this eight-piece band weaves bagpipes, fiddle, accordion, and whistles together with driving guitar, bass, and drums to create a sound that is both ancient and electric. Their 2023 album Tempus debuted at #1 on the Official Scottish Album and UK Folk Album charts and cracked the top 40 of the overall UK charts — with three singles featured on the BBC Radio 2 playlist. Beloved by audiences from Anchorage to Edinburgh, Skerryvore don’t just play a show. They ignite one. Don’t miss this.