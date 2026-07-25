- Film,
- Live Music: Other
Silent Movie Night
- Film,
- Live Music: Other
Silent Movie Night
Local theater organist, Sawyer Best, presents Buster Keaton's classic silent comedy, Sherlock Jr., accompanied by the Magnolia Lutheran pipe organ. This event is family-friendly and the run-time is 45 minutes. Join us for a fun afternoon of music, movies, and popcorn! Free admission with suggested donation of $15 - General Admission, $5 - Youth.
Magnolia Lutheran Church
Suggested donation: $15 - General Admission, $5 - Youth.
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Magnolia Lutheran Church Summer Concert Series
(206) 284-0155
music@magnolialutheranchurch.com
Artist Group Info
Sawyer Best
Magnolia Lutheran Church
2414 31st Ave WSeattle, Washington 98199
(206) 284-0155
parishadmin@magnolialutheranchurch.com