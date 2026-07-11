Silent Movie: High Rise Hijinks

Perched high above the city streets, High Rise Hijinks is an afternoon of thrills, laughter, and breathtaking physical comedy.

The program opens with Liberty (1929), in which Laurel & Hardy find themselves stranded on a towering steel framework, where a simple wardrobe mix-up spirals into a dizzying series of near misses and perfectly timed chaos.

The feature, Safety Last! (1923), follows Harold Lloyd’s unforgettable climb up a downtown skyscraper — culminating in one of the most iconic moments in film history.

Nationally renowned organist Dennis James accompanies both films live on the Washington Center’s cherished 1924 Andy Crow Wurlitzer, connecting modern audiences to the irreplaceable magic of silent cinema.