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  • Dance: Other
  • Theater & Dance: All
  • Club Listings

SHOW14

  • Dance: Other
  • Theater & Dance: All
  • Club Listings

SHOW14

a free, outdoor dance performance + party featuring Amanda Morgan, Cameo, Miguel Almario, Miss Texas 1988, sush and music by DJ Dark Wiley

produced by CO- (Emma Lawes + Maya Tacon)

hosted with support from the Freeway Park Association (on unceded ancestral lands of the Coast Salish people.)

Freeway Park
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

CO-
8456531551
maya@coseattle.com
https://www.coseattle.dance/
Freeway Park
700 Seneca Street
Seattle, Washington 98101
(206) 684-4075
https://www.seattle.gov/parks/find/parks/freeway-park