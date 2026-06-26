- Dance: Other,
- Theater & Dance: All,
- Club Listings
SHOW14
- Dance: Other,
- Theater & Dance: All,
- Club Listings
SHOW14
a free, outdoor dance performance + party featuring Amanda Morgan, Cameo, Miguel Almario, Miss Texas 1988, sush and music by DJ Dark Wiley
produced by CO- (Emma Lawes + Maya Tacon)
hosted with support from the Freeway Park Association (on unceded ancestral lands of the Coast Salish people.)
Freeway Park
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
CO-
8456531551
maya@coseattle.com
Freeway Park
700 Seneca StreetSeattle, Washington 98101
(206) 684-4075