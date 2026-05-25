Shemekia Copeland - September 22-23

Presented by KNKX. Shemekia Copeland possesses one of the most instantly recognizable and deeply soulful roots music voices of our time. The multi-GRAMMY nominee is beloved and honored worldwide for the fearlessness, honesty and humor of her revelatory songs, as well as for her winning, engaging personality. The Chicago Tribune says, “Copeland is the greatest female blues vocalist working today. There’s no mistaking the majesty of her instrument, nor the ferocity of her delivery.”

On Copeland’s new album, the GRAMMY-nominated Blame It On Eve, the songs all hit hard, with jaw-dropping performances that instantly take hold and command repeated listening. “There’s serious business on the new album,” Copeland says, “but there are a lot of smiles here too, a lot of joyous moments. It’s my blues for sure but it’s the brighter side. Issues are always important to me, but so is rocking, dancing and just having fun. And that’s something we all can all agree on.”

The album has become a fan and media favorite, winning a slew of “Album Of The Year” awards, including the DownBeat Critics Award; the Living Blues Readers’ and Critics’ Awards, and the Album Of The Year Blues Music Award. Additionally, Copeland won Living Blues and Blues Music Awards for Artist Of The Year.