Sergio Mendes Band - Celebrating 60 Years of Brasil '66 - August 6-9

Supported by KNKX. The Sergio Mendes Band Returns! Led by Gracinha Leporace, Mendes' wife and vocal partner of over 50 years. Joined by the musicians who stood beside him, to Celebrate 60 Years of Brasil '66 and the Joyful Legacy of Brazilian Music!

The iconic sound of Sergio Mendes, performed by the original members of The Sergio Mendes Band as they continue his legacy by performing his music and celebrating his life. The Sergio Mendes Band toured and performed alongside the maestro. Before his passing in 2024, Mendes called this group the best band he ever had. Marking 60 years since the debut of Brasil '66, the band continue Mendes' lifelong mission of sharing the vibrant rhythms and infectious soul of Brazilian music with audiences around the world.

"Carrying Sergio's music forward is both an honor and a responsibility. This band embodies his spirit, joy, and deep love for Brazilian music. Sergio cherished every single member of this extraordinary ensemble, and we're proud to continue what he started." - Gracinha Leporace.

With a sound that blends timeless Brazilian grooves with fresh arrangements and uplifting energy, The Sergio Mendes Band brings a renewed sense of celebration to every performance. Each note pays tribute to Mendes’ remarkable influence — a career that helped shape the global appreciation of Bossa Nova, Samba, and the unmistakable warmth of Brazilian culture.