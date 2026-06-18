Sequim City Band presents “Sounds of America"

Join the Sequim City Band for our annual 4th of July celebration with special guests, the Peninsula Singers, directed by Steven Humphrey, for a patriotic celebration of our nation's 250th birthday. From beloved folk melodies and Broadway favorites to stirring tributes, military honors, and iconic American classics, this concert explores the many voices and traditions that make up the American story.

A highlight of the afternoon will be Aaron Copland's powerful Lincoln Portrait, featuring narrator Marty Huffman, alongside music that celebrates the people, cultures, and ideals that have shaped our country for two and a half centuries.

Bring your lawn chairs, gather your family and friends, and join us for an unforgettable Independence Day tradition under the summer sky! This concert is family friendly and free to the public.