- Live Music: Jazz,
- Live Music: Blues,
- Live Music: All
Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra Presents: Swing-tennial November 7 & 8
- Live Music: Jazz,
- Live Music: Blues,
- Live Music: All
Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra Presents: Swing-tennial November 7 & 8
Swing-tennial
Saturday November 7th 7:30PM and Sunday November 8th 2:00PM at Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya
It's a striking coincidence: Miles Davis, John Coltrane, Bucky Pizzarelli, Melba Liston, Johnny Coles, Jimmy Myrett, Tony Bennett, and Jimmy Heath were all born in 1926. Swingtennial celebrates them all together. Joining the SRJO will be the always in-demand trumpeter Duane Eubanks and the acclaimed young drummer Maria Marmarou. Come join us for a centennial set that showcases a world of musical genius came out in a single year.
Benaroya Hall - Nordstrom Recital Hall
https://www.srjo.org/events
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM, every day through Nov 08, 2026.
Benaroya Hall - Nordstrom Recital Hall
200 University StreetSeattle, Washington 98101
(206) 215-4700