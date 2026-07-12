Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra Presents: Swing-tennial November 7 & 8

Swing-tennial

Saturday November 7th 7:30PM and Sunday November 8th 2:00PM at Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya

It's a striking coincidence: Miles Davis, John Coltrane, Bucky Pizzarelli, Melba Liston, Johnny Coles, Jimmy Myrett, Tony Bennett, and Jimmy Heath were all born in 1926. Swingtennial celebrates them all together. Joining the SRJO will be the always in-demand trumpeter Duane Eubanks and the acclaimed young drummer Maria Marmarou. Come join us for a centennial set that showcases a world of musical genius came out in a single year.