Seattle Public Theater Presents - Birds of Play - July 9-25

Birds of Play - A cheeky circus cabaret

Directed by Tanya Gagné with Leila Noone, Bella Schleiker & Manny Manstands

Birds of Play returns to Seattle Public Theater with Joy Rides (Tanya Gagné) , Goldie Hen (star of America's Got Talent) and a fresh flock of new talent to razzle dazzle you with an all new circus cabaret. Directed by Gagné in collaboration with the stunning aerialist & Guinness World Book Record holder Leila Noone, the brilliantly ridiculous talent and ballerina Bella Schlieker and local drag legend, Manny Manstands (Winner of Hollywood Boylesque 2025). Exploring and challenging forms of flight and fancy, alchemy and mayhem, mastery and mystery, this cabaret show delivers a joyful celebration of freedom and fearlessness. Get ready to shake a tail feather! This 65 minute show is recommended for ages 18 and up (7:30pm) and all ages (2:00pm).

This show is immersive and includes audience participation opportunities.

2:00pm - ALL AGES, circus magic, and fun. 70 minutes (no intermission)

7:30pm - 18 AND OVER, burlesque, and adult language. 90 minutes plus an intermission