Seattle ProMusica in concert

Celebrate the winter solstice with soul-warming music from Canada, Mexico, and the United States with Seattle Pro Musica’s “The Year's Midnight,” performed at SJSJ on November 22.

Featured composers are Reena Esmail, Morten Lauridsen, Sarah Quartel, Caroline Shaw, David Garcia Saldana, Tomás Pascual and David MacIntyre.

For more than 50 years, this choral group has been bringing the power of voices joined in harmony to enrich the lives of its audiences, singers, and the community at large.

The concert begins at 3 p.m. Admission is by donation (suggested $20, no one turned away).

This concert sells out quickly! You may reserve your tickets using the concerts tab on the SJSJ website, https://stjohnsoly.org/music/concerts/ or pay at the door.