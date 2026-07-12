- Comedy
Seattle International Comedy Competition
- Comedy
Seattle International Comedy Competition
In 2025, Bellingham brought the house down with the finals of North America’s biggest touring comedy festival: Seattle International Comedy Competition. Based on that tremendous response, MBT will be hosting the finals for the 46th annual Seattle International Comedy Competition and the winner will be announced live on the MBT Main Stage!
Five comics. One winner. Endless laughter!
These finalists have been selected to compete from among hundreds of hopefuls, they’ve crushed it in clubs across the Northwest, and now they are battling it out for glory and a generous prize! The best part? You help crown the winner. Bring your best laugh. They’ll bring theirs. Let the funny games begin!
Mount Baker Theatre
Starting at $35.75
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 29 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Mount Baker Theatre
tickets@mountbakertheatre.com
Mount Baker Theatre
104 N Commercial StBellingham, Washington 98225
3607346080
tickets@mountbakertheatre.com