In 2025, Bellingham brought the house down with the finals of North America’s biggest touring comedy festival: Seattle International Comedy Competition. Based on that tremendous response, MBT will be hosting the finals for the 46th annual Seattle International Comedy Competition and the winner will be announced live on the MBT Main Stage!

Five comics. One winner. Endless laughter!

These finalists have been selected to compete from among hundreds of hopefuls, they’ve crushed it in clubs across the Northwest, and now they are battling it out for glory and a generous prize! The best part? You help crown the winner. Bring your best laugh. They’ll bring theirs. Let the funny games begin!