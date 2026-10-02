Seattle Center Festál: Turkfest 2026 - October 10-11

Discover the traditions of Türkiye and Turkic peoples at Turkfest, on Saturday, October 10 and Sunday, October 11 at Seattle Center Armory Food & Event Hall. This free, family-friendly event explores this year’s theme, “From the Balkans to Middle Asia,” celebrating the diverse cultures and connections of Turkic communities.

Taste the Icon: Döner Kebab at TurkFest! Döner is a globally recognized symbol of Turkish cuisine, featuring seasoned meat cooked slowly on a vertical rotisserie. You’ll have the chance to experience it at its best

Warmth and Hospitality: Discover the Turkish Tea Corner at TurkFest! Step into a world of comfort and conversation at the TurkFest Turkish Tea Corner! Just like coffee, Turkish tea (çay) is a foundational part of Turkish culture, symbolizing hospitality, friendship, and connection.

Savor the Richness: Experience Turkish Coffee at TurkFest! Get ready to awaken your senses and embark on a flavorful journey at TurkFest! We’re thrilled to introduce you to a beloved tradition: Turkish Coffee.

You'll also find a Food court, Child Corner, dance performances, live music, and a fresh bakery.

Turkfest is part of Seattle Center Festál, a year-round series of 25 free cultural festivals. Learn more about Festál (seattlecenter.com/festal).

