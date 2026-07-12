Seattle Center Festál: Tibet Fest August 8 & 9

Experience unique Tibetan cultural traditions and artistic heritage at Tibet Fest on August 8 & 9 at Seattle Center Armory Food & Event Hall.

The 2026 festival marks 30 years of Tibet Fest! Over the festival weekend, guests and attendees of all ages can enjoy a wide range of dynamic performances by student groups from the Tibetan Language & Culture School, as well as other local Tibetan music and dance performers. There will be a fashion show of Tibet regions, and a screening of Wisdom of Happiness, a documentary film in which His Holiness, the 14th Dalai Lama, speaks directly into the camera about inner peace and happiness.

As is the tradition, expect a full line-up of Tibetan food and vendors! There will be delicious Tibetan cuisine, including traditional Tibetan momos (dumplings), and handcrafted goods and artisan wares from vendors including Drokpo Nepal, Native Creations, and the Tibetan Nuns Project.

At this annual festival, the local Pacific Northwest Tibetan community embraces their cultural identity with pride, and introduces themselves to the public as part of the greater diverse population in Seattle and across the nation. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with Tibet’s unique but often inaccessible culture!

Tibet Fest is part of Seattle Center Festál, a year-round series of 25 free cultural festivals. Learn more about Festál (seattlecenter.com/festal).

