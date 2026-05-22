Seattle Center Festál - Indigenous People Festival 2026

Participate in honoring Indigenous traditions at Indigenous People Festival on Saturday, June 13 at the Seattle Center Armory Food & Event Hall and Mural Amphitheatre. Produced in partnership with Seattle Indian Health Board (SIHB), this free all-ages community celebration showcases the rich heritage of Pacific Northwest American Indian and Alaska Native tribes through dynamic arts, authentic cuisine, and exciting cultural experiences.

Enjoy festive cultural and traditional performances, including dancing, drumming, flute music, singing, and a drag story time on the Armory and Mural Amphitheatre stages. Performers include Holli B. Sinclair, JP Falcon Gradi, Alaska Kuteeyaa Dancers, Peter Ali, Red Eagle Soaring, Cynthia Masterson, DJ Big Rez, Ryan Yellowjohn, Blue Lightning Canoe Family, and Blue Horne Canoe Family.

Shop from over 70 vendors showcasing Native cultures, including delicious food, and traditional craft and art merchants. For those 21+, relax and catch up with friends at the indoor beer garden sponsored by BIPOC-owned breweries Bow & Arrow Brewery and Metier Brewing.

Spend time learning about Indigenous art and culture through exhibits and activities, including an art gallery on the Armory Loft/Third Level, and a special exhibit on the Armory Main Level of Modern Indigeneity, featuring visual artwork of all kinds, from paintings and beadwork to fiber arts and carvings.

Indigenous People Festival is part of Seattle Center Festál, a year-round series of 25 free cultural festivals. Learn more about Festál (seattlecenter.com/festal).

