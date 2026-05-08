Seattle Center Festál: Festival Sundiata presents: BrasilFest 2026

Experience the lively spirit of Brazil at BrasilFest on August 16 at Seattle Center Armory, Mural Amphitheatre, and Fisher Rooftop. This free, family-friendly celebration of Brazilian culture, arts, and heritage is held annually during the week of Brazilian Folklore Day.

BrasilFest brings the sounds and spirit of Brazil to the broader community through live music, dance, capoeira, cuisine, and more. The Armory Stage and Mural Amphitheatre lineup kicks off with a musical performance by Tambor e Cordas, followed by Vitória Fernandes, Chorando na Chuva, Rita LiDu, Grupo Onda Verde, Paula Maya & Bossa Nova Plus, iBuildBridges, and Eduardo Mendonça & Show Brazil!

This year’s theme, “Brazil in the Games,” celebrates Brazil’s rich legacy in sports beyond soccer, from volleyball, basketball, and gymnastics to capoeira, motorsports, surfing, skateboarding, Paralympic sports, and Indigenous Games.

Guests can join a Brazilian Dance Workshop with Deise Costa and a Roda de Choro, an open jam hosted by Chorando na Chuva, discover educational exhibits, and participate in workshops, cultural demonstrations, and family-friendly activities.

While you’re at the festival, shop the food and crafts marketplace, with vendors offering delicious, authentic Brazilian fare and goods throughout the day.

BrasilFest is part of Seattle Center Festál, a year-round series of 25 free cultural festivals. Learn more about Festál (seattlecenter.com/festal).

